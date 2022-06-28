Credit: John Paschal/JPI

The ABC soap vet recalls a fond moment with the late actress.

General Hospital’s Jon Lindstrom (Kevin, Ryan) took to Instagram to express his thoughts following the passing of a former co-worker, a woman who “this world will be a much less-colorful place without.” The ABC soap vet was devastated to learn that actress Mary Mara had passed away on Sunday, June 26, at the age of 61.

Mara, who had been staying at her sister’s summer home, was found in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York after State Police had received a report of a possible drowning. The investigation is continuing but authorities’ preliminary investigation indicated that she drowned while swimming.

More: Hallmark leading lady headlines new soapy drama

“Devastated to learn of Mary Mara’s untimely passing,” Lindstrom expressed, along with a photo of him and the actress from 2008. He shared how they had performed together in Malcolm Danare’s play In Heat at the Lost Playhouse in Los Angeles.

“She had beaten cancer and was somehow fighting through the aftereffects of chemo when we worked,” he recalled. “She was brave, brilliant, funny and just plain ubertalented.”

The last time Lindstrom saw Mara was at the Music Center in DTLA, where she delivered a “typically brilliant performance” just before she had moved back to New York. “This world will be a much less-colorful place without her,” he shared.

Mara had over 80 credits to her name and appeared in series such as ER, NYPD Blue, Nash Bridges, Dexter, Ray Donovan and Criminal Minds to name a small few.

Soaps.com sends Mara’s family and friends our deepest condolences.

Join us as we look back at some of the many talented daytime stars who the industry has lost this year alone in the photo gallery below.