A celebration like no other with near and dear castmates and friends.

The excitement of the Daytime Emmy Awards is winding down for many but for those who won big, the celebration will likely be going on for quite some time. As fans know by now, General Hospital took home a ton of awards, including Outstanding Drama, and Katelyn MacMullen (Willow) shared a photo dump to highlight the night.

The first pic began the journey with a shot from outside the ceremony, featuring eight of the ABC soap stars, followed by a pic of MacMullen in her gorgeous black gown. A video then showed the actors “making the moves” on their way to the big event. Fast-forward to a snap of two golden statuettes, a sweet photo of Kelly Thiebaud (Britt) holding her Emmy after winning Outstanding Supporting Actress and a few more from the fun night, to which MacMullen captioned, “So much love for my GH fam!”

Brook Kerr (Portia) jumped into the comments to express how much fun they all had, as The Young and the Restless actress Brytni Sarpy (Elena), who once played Port Charles’ Valerie, stated, “So glad I got to see you, stunner.”

Aside from the soap’s Outstanding Drama award, and Thiebaud’s honor, they won for Outstanding Drama Directing Team with Jeff Kober (Cyrus) winning Outstanding Supporting Actor and Nicholas Chavez (Spencer) for Outstanding Younger Performer — not to mention the ones they took home for the soap’s work behind the scenes.

Again, Soaps.com sends General Hospital — and all of the winners — our congrats!

