An aspiring Daytime Emmy winner turned to the right person for guidance.

Though Cynthia Watros didn’t take home her second Daytime Emmy at this past weekend’s black-tie back-slap — review the victors here — she was still riding high afterward, congratulating her General Hospital family on Instagram and acknowledging that “we had a great night.”

That, the show did indeed, taking home statuettes for Outstanding Drama Series, Directing Team, Supporting Actor (for Cyrus’ portrayer, Jeff Kober), Supporting Actress (for Kelly Thiebaud, aka Britt) and Younger Performer (Nicholas Alexander Chavez, for his work as Spencer).

When Nina’s portrayer was asked by a fan commenting on her post, “Is there any advice that you can give me so that maybe one day I can be where you are?” the veteran of Guiding Light spoke from the heart.

“Believe in yourself and never stop,” said Watros, who won the Outstanding Lead Actress Daytime Emmy in 1998 for her portrayal of the much-missed soap’s off-kilter Annie. “Don’t let the obstacles stop you… don’t let other people stop you, and don’t give up.”

Certainly, that approach has worked brilliantly for Watros, who after establishing herself in soaps, crossed over to primetime on series such as Lost, House and The Drew Carey Show before lathering up anew to originate the role of The Young and the Restless’ Kelly.

