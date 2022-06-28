Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (3); Sean Smith/JPI

One of Port Charles’ favorite couples may never have reunited!

Before taking the reins at Days of Our Lives, Ron Carlivati scripted some of the most popular (and occasionally out-there) storylines for ABC’s One Life to Live and General Hospital. And in at least one instance, he defied the wishes of a popular leading lady… and to this day remains glad that he did!

While chatting with The Locher Room host Alan Locher, the scribe was asked to reflect on storylines that stand out for him as favorites. The first thing he thought of? “It may have not seemed like the most innovative thing in the world, but having Viki go quit her life, be a waitress in the middle of nowhere in Texas,” he said of the One Life to Live story featuring that show’s longtime leading lady, Erika Slezak. “To write Viki so differently, to introduce some new characters there and give her a whole little new world, was so much fun to do.”

Credit: George De Sota/JPI

Another storyline Carlivati loved having the opportunity to write? “Bringing Robin back to General Hospital was a huge thing,” he recalled in the chat, which can be viewed in its entirety below. It was also an opportunity to prove that his instincts as a writer were dead on… pun intended. It turned out that just as he was starting the new gig, Kimberly McCullough was planning to exit as the much-loved Robin.

“It was like, ‘Oh, Kimberly’s leaving,'” remembers the scribe. “‘And she wants to be dead-dead.'” In other words, she didn’t want a scenario in which no body was found, leaving the door open for the character’s potential resurrection. “I was like, ‘Well… she could change her mind some day. Let’s try to preserve the possibility.'”

Ultimately, he was happy to have gone that route, as it not only allowed the actress to return, but led to another of his favorite scenes: The one in which Robin showed up just as Patrick was set to make Sabrina his wife. “I will just not forget writing when she comes into that wedding and [daughter Emma] comes running down the aisle into her arms.”

Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Speaking as both a writer and a viewer, he concluded, “It’s moments like those that stay with you.”

Speaking of General Hospital‘s Robin, where did she rank on our list of the show’s 30 greatest characters of all time? Check out our list to find out… and see who nabbed the No. 1 spot.