General Hospital Preview: A Confrontational Week Has Carly In Tears — and Britt Reaming Out Spencer
Olivia questions the consequences of Ned’s ELQ vote.
In the preview for General Hospital for the week of June 27 – July 1, Port Charles is full of confrontations and blow-ups. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.
As Sasha prepares to go on the Heart & Home channel to sell Deception products, her nerves get the best of her and she flips out at Lucy and Maxie.
After their last meeting during which Spencer told Britt she’s never known true love and likely never will, Britt isn’t exactly receptive to seeing the young man again. In fact, she tells Spencer that if he doesn’t leave in 20 seconds then she’ll throw him out.
After Ned voted to keep Valentin on as CEO of ELQ, Valentin announced the Aurora and ELQ merger was dead in the water. Sparks are sure to fly this week as Olivia asks Ned if this is worth alienating his loved ones over. Then again, Lucy already pointed out that should the Quartermaines regain control of the company they’d resort to in-fighting as usual.
Finally, Carly is left in tears, as Sonny embraces Nina. We can only surmise that the failed Aurora and ELQ merger has left Carly short of change, and unable to buy back her half of the Metro Court. Will Sonny, or Michael, come to her rescue? And if so, would she accept their financial help?
