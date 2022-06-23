General Hospital Preview: What Happens Next Will Have ‘Giant Implications’ for Carly and Nina
The big ELQ vote will have far-reaching ramifications.
According to General Hospital spoilers, today is the day — the day that ELQ’s board will vote to oust Valentin from his seat of power… or not. And while certainly the decision will be the biggest of big deals for the Quartermaines and their mega-corporation, it will also have a major trickle-down effect on other denizens of Port Charles — including a couple who need no additional reasons to clash!
“Ned, Michael and Drew do not realize this, but the fate of the merger and ELQ will have surprising and giant implications for other characters on the canvas,” co-headwriter Dan O’Connor tells Soap Opera Digest, “particularly Carly and Nina.”
Considering that by week’s end, Michael’s mom is in the mood to celebrate, we’re going to go out on a limb and guess that the vote goes her way, and ELQ is set to merge with Aurora Media. What that means, of course, is that the new Aurora shareholder can now put the screws to archenemy Nina — possibly even kicking her out of the editor-in-chief’s office at Crimson.
That would dovetail nicely with the intel Laura Wright recently dropped about a “big shift” being in her alter ego’s future. (Read that full story here.) And it would jack up the feud between Carly and Nina to almost unthinkable levels, especially when you consider that the former is sitting on the secret that the latter’s got a long-lost daughter in Willow!
See how the twisted branches of Laura’s family tree connect to one another in the below photo gallery.