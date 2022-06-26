General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Finds Joy In the Midst of Heartbreaking Loss: ‘You Just Have to Open Your Eyes’
‘Oh my God, they’re together again.’ I say death always brings you a gift, you just have to open your eyes.”
Fans chimed in to agree with the unexpected gift and share their own memories of the fathers they lost. A few even echoed the sentiment of feeling that the beloved pets they’ve lost have been reunited with family members who’ve passed.
It’s clear that for Benard, neither pop nor pup are ever far from his thoughts. Back in May, the actor shared a video of him training Cain years ago, offering treats as we watched that giant fluff ball of a tail wag every time the massively cuddly dog performed a trick. And trust us when we say that few things are impressive as a giant Akita standing on his hind legs, nearly hitting Benard’s height!
Former leading lady Lilly Melgar (ex-Lily) jumped in to marvel at having “met this beauty.”
