As He Goes for the Gold, General Hospital’s James Patrick Stuart Receives Such a Show of Support That He’s Left Gratefully Asking, ‘Who Needs Emmys?’
A “Vanna” scene that had one fan referring to them as “the super couple we’ve been waiting for.”
In General Hospital’s Monday, June 20, episode fans were treated to a romantic scene between Valentin and Anna — and they didn’t hold back their feelings when rooting for their favorite new couple, “Vanna.” James Patrick Stuart posted a screenshot with his co-star in character as Anna reacted with a sweet smile to Valentin’s tender kiss and shared, “With friends like these, who needs Emmys?”
He then thanked “Vanna” fans for their support, as things began heating up for the couple on their movie date, and promised that there was “more to come.”
With friends like these, who needs Emmys?
Thanks for the kind words #Vanna Fans. More to come.@finolahughes #GeneralHospital pic.twitter.com/2BwVbo76BN
— James Patrick Stuart (@japastu) June 21, 2022
Fans quickly rallied around Stuart’s post and Daytime Nurse said, “‘Vanna’ is the super couple we’ve been waiting for on General Hospital for years. I’m here for my ship,” while Kathy Reed stated that their recent scene was “super hot and “Valentin is the most charming, sexiest, romantic man in daytime!”
Plus, in response to Stuart’s “more to come,” Kelly McPoland expressed, “More is now my favorite word! I’m here for the eye candy and popcorn too for that matter! Perfect movie choice and dialogue. I’m all about expressions. We saw happy, excited, coy, confident, suspicious… Please keep up this complex dance of shadows indefinitely!”
And come Friday night, when the stars gather for the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards, we’ll see if Stuart will take home the golden statuette for Outstanding Supporting Actor for the character his loyal fans adore!
