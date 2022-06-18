General Hospital’s Rebecca Herbst Responds to Rumors, Including ‘the Best One Yet’
“I haven’t been fired.”
The past few months have been tough for General Hospital‘s Elizabeth. Just as her romance with Finn was showing some real promise, it looked as if someone was stalking — or perhaps even haunting — the lovely nurse. Eventually, it turned out that Liz was kinda sorta haunting herself thanks to sleeping pills and maybe, just maybe, something buried deep within her subconscious.
But when Elizabeth decided to check into a facility in order to get help, it seems the internet did what it does best — or worst, depending on your point of view. Soon, rumors were circulating that the character was being written off and portrayer Rebecca Herbst fired.
While neither was true, the rumors continued to circulate… to the point that Herbst herself decided it was time to step up and shut things down.
“Just thought I’d shut donw some rumors that have been circulating,” she told her Twitter followers. “I haven’t been fired. I’m not on vacation. I don’t have covid. My kids don’t keep me from working. Nor do I have cramps (the best one yet!”
It’s easy to see why some might have found themselves speculating, given how erratic the pacing of General Hospital has been of late. As a result, characters often wind up being backburnered for weeks at a time, often even as their storylines seem to be hitting crucial moments. In fact, we recently cited the Liz story as being a victim of this very problem.
