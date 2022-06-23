Credit: ABC

And the award for Cutest Performance by an Actor in a Lead Role goes to…

There is a lot to like about Maurice Benard, from the General Hospital performances that helped him transform Sonny into the focus of Port Charles to the patience that he shows in interacting with fans that are so staunchly Team “CarSon” that they diss and dismiss the don’s romance with Nina. But arguably our favorite thing about the actor, at least lately, has to be the videos that he shares with granddaughter TT.

Back in April, Benard dropped a clip in which he explained to the tot that no, he was very sorry, but she couldn’t go visit the goats. (You can see it here.) Then in May, we thought that he had dropped what was going to have to be the cutest video ever. (You can see it here.) In this one, he and TT danced like no one was watching.

But then Benard was like, in essence, “You think you’ve seen cute? Hold my beer.” And he dropped another clip. This one features the actor telling the 2-year-old, “I’m gonna show you what good acting is.” With that, he puts on an show that… Well, you’ll see when you press PLAY below.

“Is this an Emmy-winning performance?” Benard asked his followers. “You be the judge.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maurice Benard (@mauricebenard)

