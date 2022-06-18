Credit: ABC

Sometimes you just need a little advice from the don himself.

General Hospital’s Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) and Maurice Benard (Sonny) are two very, very funny men. That’s just them on their own. So when you put the two together and let them feed off of each other’s humor, it’s practically impossible to keep from literally rolling on the floor laughing!

Coloma shared a recent video to his Instagram in which he turns to Benard for advice on this out of control “buddy” of his. The thing is, this friend sounded awfully familiar!

“He’s happily married,” the actor explained, “loves his wife more than anything. They got in a massive fight, they’re having a really rough time and this girl is messing with some stuff. Anyway, long story short, he thought they were divorced. He had intimate relations with his son’s girlfriend.”

The camera panned over to a mildly-disinterested-looking Benard, casually showing off his book as he listened to these wild problems.

“Absolutely messed up,” Sonny’s portrayer noted with a disapproving shake of his head, flipping through a few pages of the book.

“So messed up,” Coloma acknowledged. “I’m not trying to defend him, I’m just asking, is there any way for him to redeem himself?”

Yes, as a matter of fact, there is!

Credit: ABC screenshot

“You say you’re sorry a thousand times,” Benard told him. “What you gotta do is say you’re sorry. ‘Sorry, sorry, sorry.’ Hopefully you have a tear coming down. If you don’t have a tear coming down, hopefully your eyes are welled up.”

Benard then proceeded to tell Coloma that it was a lot like this friend he had in high school who had amnesia, fell in love with this girl, then remembered who he was and headed back home to find his wife married to his best friend.

He couldn’t quite make it through his own tale with a straight face, though, and ended up breaking down into laughter as he told it.

“I’m only laughing because it’s ridiculous,” he explained. “He was married in high school!”

“Unbelievable,” Coloma marveled.

“It’s like a soap opera!” Benard exclaimed.

The “chitchat” as Coloma put it was made all the better, as one fan noted, by the Godfather music playing over the whole thing. Then there’re the facial expressions, the book accident… check out the whole hilarious exchange below. It’s well worth it!

