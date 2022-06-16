Credit: John Paschal/JPI

If only we could all have their strength and love.

Shock and heartbreak rippled through the daytime community last week when we got news that General Hospital‘s Kristina Wagner (Felicia) and her one-time husband, Jack Wagner (ex-Frisco), lost their son, Harrison, at the age of 27.

Though no cause of death was given at the time, the Wagners have discussed their son’s battle with addiction in the past. And now, it looks like that may have, indeed, been the cause.

The Wagners, though, being the incredible people they are, didn’t waste any time setting about to turn their own heartbreak into a way to help make sure others never suffer the same tragedy. The actors set up the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund with the New Life House Recovery Community. New Life was established back in 1985 to help young men in recovery by helping “identifying and modifying self-sabotaging behavior.”

And that’s exactly what the grieving parents are hoping to help do for others.

“We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction,” they share on the foundation’s site, “and we hope that Harrison’s memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it.”

Though the Wagners have, very understandably remained quiet on social media as they’ve grieved, their friends have taken up the cause to make sure folks know of the good that’s come out of such a horrible tragedy.

Finola Hughes (Anna) shared the foundation on Instagram, writing, “In honor of my beautiful friend Kristina Wagner’s dear son, Harrison, Jack Wagner and Kristina have put together a foundation to help others battling addiction. In loving memory of their son.”

Jacklyn Zeman (Bobbie) and Jon Lindstrom (Kevin/Ryan) both took to Twitter to help spread the news, encouraging folks to give if they’re able. In between condolences some fans chimed in without hesitation to say they’d donated to the worthwhile cause.

Hopefully, such a generous act will help both Wagners find some measure of peace as they say goodbye to Harrison. There efforts will, without a doubt, make a positive difference in the lives of others. We’ll be keeping them both in our thoughts as they remember the love of their son and grieve.

