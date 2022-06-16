After Their Unspeakable Tragedy, General Hospital’s Kristina and Jack Wagner Set About Helping Others: ‘We Hope That Harrison’s Memory Will Live On’
If only we could all have their strength and love.
Shock and heartbreak rippled through the daytime community last week when we got news that General Hospital‘s Kristina Wagner (Felicia) and her one-time husband, Jack Wagner (ex-Frisco), lost their son, Harrison, at the age of 27.
Though no cause of death was given at the time, the Wagners have discussed their son’s battle with addiction in the past. And now, it looks like that may have, indeed, been the cause.
The Wagners, though, being the incredible people they are, didn’t waste any time setting about to turn their own heartbreak into a way to help make sure others never suffer the same tragedy. The actors set up the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund with the New Life House Recovery Community. New Life was established back in 1985 to help young men in recovery by helping “identifying and modifying self-sabotaging behavior.”
And that’s exactly what the grieving parents are hoping to help do for others.
“We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction,” they share on the foundation’s site, “and we hope that Harrison’s memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it.”
Though the Wagners have, very understandably remained quiet on social media as they’ve grieved, their friends have taken up the cause to make sure folks know of the good that’s come out of such a horrible tragedy.
Jacklyn Zeman (Bobbie) and Jon Lindstrom (Kevin/Ryan) both took to Twitter to help spread the news, encouraging folks to give if they’re able. In between condolences some fans chimed in without hesitation to say they’d donated to the worthwhile cause.
Hopefully, such a generous act will help both Wagners find some measure of peace as they say goodbye to Harrison. There efforts will, without a doubt, make a positive difference in the lives of others. We’ll be keeping them both in our thoughts as they remember the love of their son and grieve.
Visit the gallery below to remember all the daytime stars we’ve lost in 2022.
<p>Soap actress <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/619573/soap-star-dead-joan-copeland-one-life-to-live/" target="_blank">Joan Copeland passed away</a> on January 4, 2022 at the age of 99. She will be remembered for her roles on <em>Love of Life, The Edge of Night, Search for Tomorrow, As the World Turns</em> and <em>One Life to Live</em>, as well as numerous primetime credits.</p>
<p>Soap star <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/621867/donald-may-soap-star-edge-of-night-texas-dead/" target="_blank">Donald May passed away</a> on January 28, 2022 at the age of 94. He was best known for playing Adam on <em>The Edge of Night</em>.</p>
<p>Sadly, on February 18, 2022, former <em>General Hospital</em> actress <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/general-hospital/news/623797/general-hospital-actress-lindsey-pearlman-dead-43/" target="_blank">Lindsey Pearlman was found dead</a>. She had been reported missing two days prior and was later found near Runyon Canyon Park.</p>
<p>Former soap actress <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-young-and-the-restless/news/624216/young-restless-star-dead-sally-kellerman-constance-bingham/" target="_blank">Sally Kellerman passed way</a> on February 24, 2022 due to complications from dementia. She will be recognized by fans of <em>The Young and the Restless</em> for playing Constance Bingham, a wealthy woman Adam (then by Justin Hartley) conned into thinking was his grandmother.</p>
<p>Veteran actor <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/general-hospital/news/624991/soap-star-dead-general-hospital-dark-shadows-mitchell-ryan-died/" target="_blank">Mitchell Ryan passed away</a> on March 4, 2022. With over 100 credit to his resume, he’s best known to soap fans for playing Anthony Tonell on <em>Santa Barbara</em>.</p>
<p><em>EastEnders</em> vet June Brown passed away on April 3, 2022. The actress was 95 years old and best known for playing Dot on the British soap. Brown also appeared as Mrs. Parsons on <em>Coronation Street</em>.</p>
<p>Actress <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/628005/as-the-world-turns-kim-hughes-kathryn-hays-died-dead/" target="_blank">Kathryn Hays passed away</a> on Friday, April 8, 2022, at the age of 87. She will be remembered by soap fans for playing our beloved Kim Hughes on <em>As the World Turns</em> for 38 years.</p>
<p>Actor Robert Morse passed away on April 20, 2022 at the age of 90. He will be remembered in daytime for his roles on <em>The Secret Storm</em> as Jerry Ames and <em>All My Children</em> as Harry the bookie. </p>
<p>Former <em>Passions</em> actress <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/630033/soap-star-passions-jossara-jinaro-dead/" target="_blank">Jossara Jinaro passed away</a> on Wednesday, April 27. She was only 48 and will be remembered by daytime fans as Harmony’s Rae.</p>
<p>Soap vet <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/630167/soap-star-dead-jerry-verdorn-guiding-light-one-life-to-live-dies/" target="_blank">Jerry verDorn passed away</a> at 72 on May 1, 2022 after a months-long battle with cancer. He will always be remember for playing Clint Buchanan on <em>One Life to Live</em>, as well as Ross Marler on <em>Guiding Light</em>.</p>
<p>Charles Siebert, best known for playing Dr. Stanley Riverside II on <em>Trapper John, M.D.</em>, passed away on May 1, 2022 at the age of 84. He was known to the daytime industry for his roles on <em>Search for Tomorrow, As the World Turns</em> and <em>Another World</em>.</p>
<p>Bruce MacVittie passed away on May 7, 2022 at the age of 65. The actor was known to daytime fans for his role as Marcus Tull on <em>As the World Turns</em>, as well as Mark on <em>One Life to Live</em>.</p>
<p>Marnie Schulenburg, best known for playing Alison Stewart on <em>As the World Turns</em>, <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/631586/soap-star-marnie-schulenburg-alison-as-the-world-turns-dead-37/" target="_blank">passed away on May 17, 2022</a> — just shy of her 38th birthday. The much-loved soap vet fought a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer.</p>
<p>Soap vet <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/632038/guiding-light-soap-star-dead-lee-lawson-bea-reardon/" target="_blank">Lee Lawson passed away</a> on May 22, 2022 at the age of 81. She will be remembered for playing Bea Reardon on CBS’ <em>Guiding Light</em>.</p>
