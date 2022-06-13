General Hospital Preview: Laura Receives a Phone Call From [Spoiler] Warning That Something Catastrophic Is Going to Happen
The intensity is rising for many this week in Port Charles.
In the preview for General Hospital for the week of June 13 – 17, Trina and Joss are in for a shock, as is Laura. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.
Josh and Trina are at the wrong place at the wrong time when an epic bar fight breaks out at Charlie’s. What could have triggered such an event? As they move to the corner to protect themselves, we hope Trina’s protector Rory is close by.
The announcer teases, “The intensity rises at General Hospital” as side-by-side shots of Esme and Ryan, and Nikolas and Ava are shown. Ryan was pleased to learn Esme bedded Nikolas but furious she didn’t immediately use the event to break up the prince and Ava.
At The Savoy, TJ asks Curtis if he’s trying to get rid of him. Could TJ have arrived on the night of one of Selina Wu’s games? Is that why Curtis doesn’t want him there?
Carly gasps, “I don’t know you anymore.” The camera pans to a stoic Sonny. Will he take the opportunity to inform her what Michael has been up to? Or that he stopped Nina from leaving town?
Finally, Laura gets a call from Alexis that something catastrophic is going to happen the following day. Could she be warning her about another threat coming from Cyrus? Or does this information come through The Invader connections… or perhaps her Cassadine family?
Per our General Hospital spoilers, the special show marks the 15,000th episode of General Hospital and will focus on Laura as some unknown adversary takes aim at her.
Video: General Hospital/Facebook