Award Season is showcasing some of the worlds’ most incredible talents.

As the soap world and all its fans are preparing for the 49th Daytime Emmys on June 24, there’s been no end of awards shows to whet our appetites, from the Oscars to the Grammys. And just last night, theater fans were treated to one of the most memorable Tony Awards we’ve ever seen — which is fitting enough seeing as how the ceremony celebrated 75 years!

General Hospital‘s Nancy Lee Grahn caught the show and couldn’t help but be blown away by one performance in particular — that of host, Ariana DeBose!

“If I ever needed to be humbled as an actress,” she noted on Twitter, “(which working in Daytime for 36 years is nearly impossible), I’d simply watch 10 seconds of Ariana DeBose and know that I’ve no talent at all and just got lucky”

If I ever needed 2b humbled as an actress (which working in Daytime for 36 yrs is nearly impossible) I'd simply watch 10 sec of @ArianaDeBose & know that I've no talent at all & just got lucky. #TonyAwards — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) June 13, 2022

Grahn’s fans readily agreed with her, though a good many were quick to point out that it was just a matter of a different kind of talent. (Of course, if DeBose ever tries her hand at daytime and blows that away too, we might have to have a different talk!)

But while the film and theater star’s hosting duties have been lauded nearly across the board, all we really needed was to watch her opening number to know we were in for a treat. The impressive medley paid homage to a number of Broadway’s biggest shows like Aladdin, Cabaret, Chicago, Hamilton, A Chorus Line, Hadestown and, of course, West Side Story.

DeBose’s role as Anita in the film adaptation for that last one earned her a crazy slew of awards including a Golden Globe, a BAFTA, a Critics’ Choice Movie Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award and the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Just check out her incredible performance below!

So, yeah, Grahn had a fair point: DeBose is amazingly talented.

But hey, the General Hospital actress will get her own chance to shine on June 24 when she’s up against some other amazing ladies for Best Supporting Actress! Maybe she can perform her own musical number if she wins. Now that’s something we’d be excited to see!

