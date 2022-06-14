Credit: ABC

Talk about a major fun blast from the past.

On Friday, June 10, General Hospital’s Eden McCoy (Joss) kicked off her 19th birthday with friends — in a big way! The group dressed up as “guests from the grave,” or rather, various Hollywood stars, as she rightfully captioned the celebration, “Legends Never Die.”

The ABC soap actress, who was glammed out as Marilyn Monroe, shared a series of photos with her gal pals as they enjoyed the festivities. Along with McCoy as Marilyn, some of the costumes of legendary fallen figures included Elvis, Audrey Hepburn, Amy Winehouse and Prince.

The group got into their roles as they sang, danced and clearly had a blast recreating the past.

Some of McCoy’s former castmates jumped into the comments to send their wishes on her a special day, including Chloe Lanier (ex-Nelle), who shared, “Happy birthday beautiful,” as well as Brooklyn Rae Silzer (ex-Emma), who stated, “Happy birthday pretty.” And while they play enemies in Port Charles, co-star Avery Pohl (Esme) sent her “beautiful” friend her very best, to which McCoy replied, “Thank you, darling.”

And just last month, McCoy and her besties got together and shared a “love for the lens” in several poses with the last photo depicting their mood — a screenshot of Duran Duran’s “Girls on Film” video.

Here’s to a belated birthday from us to you!

