Christmas in June?

All of soapdom suffered a blow a few weeks back when we learned that daytime’s beloved Jerry verDorn passed away. From Guiding Light‘s Ross, to and One Life to Live‘s Clint, verDorn lit up our screens for decades as he worked with a slew of daytime’s best and brightest.

Back in the day, General Hospital‘s Laura Wright (Carly) and Cynthia Watros (Nina) both got to work with the late legend when they were over on Guiding Light playing Cassie and Annie, respectively. So, of course, when they were interviewed on Alan Locher’s aptly named show, The Locher Room, he had to ask them if they had any special memories of verDorn.

“Jerry,” Wright noted, “was kind of like the head of the show, and Ross was the same. I remember one Christmas that Jerry had to give a speech about Santa Claus, and it was the most incredible speech about Santa Claus. It was so beautiful, and it made you just believe, even as an adult. Jerry delivered it so well, as he always did.

“He was so magical,” she continued, noting that he didn’t just command respect, “but love and respect. When Jerry stood up to play a scene and start speaking, you weren’t messing around. You wanted to listen because you knew it was going to be great.”

Watros agreed wholeheartedly, saying that, “When he spoke just as a person, you just stopped and listened. He was always solid as a rock.”

“I would love for someone to post that,” Wright concluded.

Naturally, this being the Internet, ask, and ye shall receive!

That same day, fan Richiey Hayes tweeted to the actress, “as requested, A Christmas Tale as told by Jerry verDorn’s Ross.” And included with the tweet was a link to all three parts of the episode, forever (hopefully!) immortalized on YouTube!

An excited Wright thanked the fan, and we all got to sit back and take in some Guiding Light magic of Christmas Past. It was a touching way to remember the much-missed CBS show and our beloved verDorn. Check out the clips below for what we’re sure is a welcome walk down Memory Lane!

Ohhhh thank you !!!!!!!! https://t.co/h2C2y8rVrs — Laura Wright (@lldubs) June 8, 2022

