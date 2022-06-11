General Hospital’s Chad Duell Shares a Sweet ‘Millow’ Photo That Might as Well Be Titled ‘The Calm Before the Storm’
It’s just another day at the office.
Emotions may be running high in Port Charles but the atmosphere surrounding General Hospital’s Chad Duell (Michael) and Katelyn MacMullen (Willow) is nothing but chill. The actor posted a sweet photo with his castmate as they smiled for the camera, all ready to start their day at the ABC studios.
“Back to work with this one,” Duell shared, as fans responded with their love for “Millow.”
It’s safe to say the actors will be keeping busy filming scenes surrounding their latest drama in Port Charles. Not only has Willow just learned that the mother who raised her — the one who she finally forgave for all of her past misdeeds — wasn’t her mother after all, she took a stand against Nina to protect her son Wiley and has no idea that the woman she despises is really her biological mother!
Then there’s Michael… He too loathes Nina and blames her for allowing his family to believe his father was dead and now has his hands full in the quest to tear down Sonny — and is even using Sonny’s new hire Dex as a secret weapon to do so.
And just wait until Michael and Willow find out that his mother is keeping a secret about Willow’s mother and the fact that it’s Nina who brought her into the world. Talk about a mouthful! It’s going to hit the fan — that’s a fact — and there’s no telling if the Corinthos family will ever be the same again.
Do you think the damage will be able to be repaired after the truth comes out and the dust settles? And will Willow be able to look at Nina as her mom after learning that she was stolen from her at birth? Share your thoughts in the comments.
