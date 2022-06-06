General Hospital’s Michael Is About to Prove He’s His Father’s Son — in the Most Heartbreaking Way Possible
Those who don’t learn from the past are doomed to repeat it.
We get it. People can have tunnel vision, especially when emotions are running high. So we understand entirely why young General Hospital dad Michael would want to keep Wiley from the grandmother he blames for breaking up his folks’ marriage (and then some). But by going so far as to have her legally barred from seeing the boy, Michael is behaving just like his father, Sonny — and it’s destined to burn him… badly.
Were Michael able to see something other than red when he looks at Nina, he might recall how he felt about being kept away from biodad A.J. for huge chunks of his life. Like Nina, A.J. was no saint. But his son still wanted to know him and wasn’t at all cool with the fact that Sonny had once hung him from a meat hook and forced him to sign away his parental rights.
Stuff like this always comes back to haunt people. Michael knows that. He’s just thinking short-term: “How can I hurt Nina?” However, in the long term, the people he’s going to hurt are himself, when Wiley starts resenting him for taking away his grandma, and his son, who will miss out on a relationship with Nina.
Say what you will about her — and we know you will — she loves Nelle’s only child, and being around her wouldn’t be any more hazardous to his health than, say, being around his Pop Pop, the godfather of Port Charles, or Carly, who once drugged A.J. and dumped him in a laundry cart to make him think that he’d fallen off the wagon.
Sonny paid dearly for separating Michael from A.J., in one bitter fight after another. Now, Michael stands to replay those painful scenes with his own son. (Of course, we doubt that things will get that far; the revelation that Nina is Willow’s mother promises to shuffle the whole house of cards!)
Review highlights of Michael’s wild life in the below photo gallery.
<p>Even before Michael Corinthos was born in 1998, he was a magnet for drama. Mom Carly (then Sarah Brown) <em>hoped</em> that his father was her mother’s estranged husband — long story — but it turned out to be one-night stand A.J. Quartermaine who should’ve been working on his diaper-changing technique. Once Michael had made his debut, it was one thing (heart surgery) after another (baby’s first kidnapping).</p>
<p>After father figure Jason Morgan put half brother A.J. in the hospital with a broken back, someone smothered the patient to death — and not with love, either. For a while, Michael (then Dylan Cash) thought that he’d inherited adoptive dad Sonny Corinthos’ killer instinct, but it turned out that he was no more a cold-blooded murderer than Sonny was a coffee importer or A.J. was dead.</p>
<p>Reason No. 2,105 why there is no Take Your Child to Work Day for mobsters: During a visit to Sonny’s warehouse, Michael took a bullet that was intended to be the end of the don. Instead, it only began the boy’s year-long coma, from which he emerged looking like Drew Garrett.</p>
<p>Rescuing pregnant mom Carly from Claudia Zacchara — the wicked stepmother who’d ordered Sonny rubbed out — got Michael sent up the river. And though Jason followed to protect the boy, he couldn’t save Michael from being raped by a fellow inmate. Once the surrogate father/son duo were sprung from prison, Sam McCall set up Michael (by then Chad Duell) with a stripper pal in hopes of helping him overcome his issues.</p>
<p>Abby Haver not only seduced Michael right past his PTSD, the two of them fell head over heels in love. And then — we kid you not — a crane dropped its load on her as she was just walking down a Chicago street. So much for happily ever after!</p>
<p>When <em>One Life to Live</em>’s Starr Manning relocated from Llanview to Port Charles, she and Michael discovered that they had a lot in common. Mostly a lot of deaths in their lives, but still… They grew closer and closer until poof! One day, she up and took off for Los Angeles. Luckily, Michael wouldn’t have to wait long to meet another young woman like her…</p>
<p>We can’t <em>imagine</em> why Morgan would’ve thought that there was something going on between half brother Michael and his girlfriend, brunette Starr lookalike Kiki Jerome. Unless… Oh. Yeah. On second thought, the his-and-hers towels <em>do</em> make them look sorta guilty. Thank goodness — for Morgan, anyway — the twosome believed that they were related for <em>just</em> long enough for him to put a ring on it.</p>
<p>Upon learning that Sonny had killed A.J. — this time for real — Michael turned his back on his adoptive father. Did he mean it, though? Did he <em>ever</em>. Not only did he sue Sonny for custody of the mobster and Ava Jerome’s baby — during one of Mom’s “deaths” — he refused to drink any more Corinthos Coffee. And those lattes are freakin’ <em>good</em>, man!</p>
<p>Michael thought that he’d found The One when he began seeing Nurse Sabrina Santiago — until her pregnancy revealed that he hadn’t been her <em>Only</em> One. The cute couple broke up but was <em>thisclose</em> to reuniting when… Gah! The Michael’s-girlfriend curse struck again, and Sabrina was murdered by Paul Hornsby!</p>
<p>Before Michael’s next girlfriend Nelle Benson fell off a cliff to her presumed death — ha! — the she-devil raised all kindsa hell, fake-sleeping with Sonny to exact vengeance on Carly, working her wiles on Harrison Chase, the cop who’d investigated her previous fiancé’s untimely demise, and just for good measure, handing off Michael’s newborn to Brad Cooper to be raised in place of his and husband Lucas Jones’ deceased son. Yeah, she was, as the kids would say, a <em>lot</em>.</p>
<p>Yeah, yeah, so Sasha Gilmore pretended to be Nina Reeves’ long-lost daughter — it was <em>Valentin Cassadine’s</em> idea! And regardless of that whopper of a lie, she managed to forge a truly healthy relationship with Michael. In fact, so deeply did she care for him that she faked a fling with his pal Chase so that he’d dump her and marry Willow Tait in order to keep son Wiley out of Nelle’s clutches. Now <em>that’s</em> love.</p>
<p>At first, Michael and Willow were only playing <span style="text-decoration: line-through">house</span> mansion for the sake of Wiley’s custody. But a funny thing happened as they settled into their mom-and-pop operation: They realized that their feelings for one another had grown stronger than those of friends. So by the time the truth came out about their “unfaithful” significant others Sasha and Chase, neither Michael nor Willow wanted out of their arrangement.</p>
