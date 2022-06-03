Credit: ABC

The ABC soap actor says goodbye to a year that marked one big milestone.

There’s nothing like your 18th birthday and General Hospital’s William Lipton (Cam) took a little time out on Thursday, June 2, his birthday, to look back on some memorable moments from the past year. “Much love to everyone who made 18 a great year,” he stated. “I am now 19.”

The memorable moments in question featured fun with friends, some alone time, which we all need, plus, special gatherings, singing events and more…

His castmates jumped into the comments to wish him a happy birthday, including Marcus Coloma (Nik), Johnny Wactor (Brando), Eden McCoy (Joss), Nicholas Alexander Chavez (Spencer) and Sydney Mikayla (ex-Trina), as well as a few former co-stars such as Briana Nicole Henry (ex-Jordan) and Brooklyn Rae Silzer (ex-Emma).

That’s not all that his 18th year brought him… In May, Lipton received a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series and shared, “Enjoy this old photo of me. Beyond honored to receive this nomination! Huge congrats to my fellow nominees!”

And prior to that, he announced a new project he had taken part in and gave his followers a little peek via an Instagram video. “So honored to have been a part of this project!”

We hope the actor had a fabulous birthday and wish him many more years of happiness!

