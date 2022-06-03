Credit: ABC

A little fun in the sun on set is just what the doctor ordered.

In the Thursday, June 2, episode of General Hospital, viewers watched as Josslyn played with Wiley in the park while his parents were wrapped up in the court proceedings for Nina’s fight for visitation of her grandson. Though the verdict put Nina is a very devastating mood, co-stars Eden McCoy and Viron Weaver had some fun while shooting their scenes.

The ABC soap posted a couple of photos on Instagram of the two having “a little too much fun (in the sun) while shooting [Thursday’s] episode.” With McCoy kneeling on a striped blanket, and holding her on-screen nephew close, both shared a sweet smile for the camera but the fun — and silliness — didn’t really kick in until the last pic. See for yourself!

These two are so adorable!

It’s safe to say that Wiley is going to need his aunt to keep him occupied in the coming weeks as well. Even though the judge denied Nina visitation, we highly doubt she — or Sonny — will leave it at that. And while everyone will likely be trying to act normal for Wiley’s sake, Carly’s hiding a big secret — that Willow is Nina’s daughter — and when that explosive nugget is exposed, this little boy is going to need all of the protection he can get from the tension that is going to consume everyone involved.

