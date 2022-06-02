Chad Duell Updates Fans on His General Hospital Status — and Sends a Message to Robert Adamson
Jaws dropped on June 1 when Sonny and Carly’s son suddenly had a new face.
Although Wednesday’s General Hospital featured One Life to Live alum Josh Kelly making a most memorable debut, the biggest shock in the episode was still the fact that suddenly Robert Adamson — formerly The Young and the Restless’ Noah — was filling in for Chad Duell as Michael.
“What the heck is going on here?” fans wondered.
Later that day, Duell himself answered on Twitter. Not to worry, “I’m good,” the Emmy winner assured his followers. “I’ll be back filming next week.
“Was COVID-related,” he added.
In closing Duell offered up a glowing review of the soap vet who stepped in for him while he was out. “Robert did great,” he cheered, throwing in a smiley-face emoji for good measure.
I’m good.. I’ll be back filming next week. Was covid related. Robert did great 🙂
— Chad Duell (@duelly87) June 1, 2022
On his Instagram account, Adamson thanked the ABC soap for calling him in — and Duell “for literally letting me walk a week in your shoes. Huge shoes, brother. I was exhausted,” he said with a wink. “Had no idea what the hell I was talking about, but we got the job done.”
As for viewers taken aback by the sudden Michael switch… well, they oughta be able to adjust to the temporary about-face, given that Sam, Alexis, Sasha and more have all briefly been spelled in recemt days. “Hope everyone can enjoy the twist,” said Adamson. “Take it with a grain of salt, and don’t judge too harshly!”
Check out photos of soaps’ all-time best and worst temporary recasts in the below photo gallery.