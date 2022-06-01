General Hospital’s Katelyn MacMullen Drops a Beautiful Selfie Just as Things Are About to Get Even Uglier for Willow — Plus, a Baby for ‘Millow’?
The actress looks as serene as her character’s life is chaotic.
Isn’t it ironic? On May 31, Katelyn MacMullen shared to Instagram a typically gorgeous photo of herself… just as things were getting really ugly on General Hospital. That same day, Willow had lit into Nina, who it’s only a matter of time before she learns is her biological mother. When that happens…
Sheesh. The word “explosive” doesn’t even begin to cover it. At this point, Willow despises the Crimson editor almost as much as Michael, who blames her for extending Sonny’s “death” and laying waste to his parents’ marriage.
View this post on Instagram
In the June 1 episode, the judge is set to reveal whether Nina will be granted visitation rights with Wiley. Should she be given a place in her grandson’s life, the stage will be set for even more fireworks between Willow and Nina.
Credit: ABC
Down the line, however, there may just be a chance for the women to call a ceasefire. Headwriters Dan O’Connor and Chris Van Etten tell Soap Opera Digest that this summer, “an opportunity will present itself that will allow Nina to reclaim some of her standing in Port Charles.”
At the same time, Willow and Michael “receive some exciting news that they can’t wait to share with the world,” the scribes add. Could Wiley be about to get a little brother or sister? Whether he is or he isn’t, “Willow may have some other pressing issues that take priority.”
Like trying to figure out how to deal with the revelation that she should be calling Nina Mom!
