The ABC soap fave sends a message to the beautiful woman in his life.

Anniversaries come and go and even though all of them may be special there’s nothing like the very first one. General Hospital’s Johnny Wactor (Brando) posted a few photos on his Instagram to celebrate his one year anniversary with his girlfriend and gave fans a peek into their memorable outing.

“Happy one year with my love,” the ABC soap star shared as he and his girl smiled for the camera while inside the basket of a hot air balloon before takeoff. The couple took another pic before heading up into the blue sky — and once there, Wactor gave everyone a view of their surroundings via a neat video that captured the scenery below them as well as the other balloons in the midst.

A few other photos featured the couple snuggling up outside of a motor home as three dogs chilled out on the makeshift lawn and another video of the sun setting over the hills beyond.

From the looks of it, it appears that they had a wonderful time marking their first year together!

Though we haven’t seen a lot of the couple, this isn’t the first time Wactor has sent his lady some extra love… In January he posted a collage of snapshots together to mark her birthday.

Now that we've gotten a glimpse at Wactor and his real-life love,