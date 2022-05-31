General Hospital’s Laura Wright Shares Festive Photos From the Beach Day That Left Her and Wes Ramsey — and Kimba! — ‘Sun-Kissed’
There’s a first for everything and the ABC soap vet gave fans a peek at a memorable moment for someone very close to her.
We hope everyone had a wonderful Memorial Day weekend filled with family, friends and fun! General Hospital’s Laura Wright (Carly) had a “sun-kissed” time with her real-life love Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter) and their adorable pup Kimba.
Decked out in some cool shades, Wright posted a sweet photo from her vacation with Ramsey and their goldendoodle captioned, “We are happily sun-kissed.”
However, it wasn’t just a normal day at the beach — it was Kimba’s very “first beach day!” We can just imagine all of the fun she had running around in the sand and playing by the water with Ramsey, as pictured in the second pic below. In fact, Wright revealed that Kimba was simply “exhausted.”
This may have been Kimba’s first beach outing but it surely wasn’t her owners’. Just last month, Wright shared another photo of “a cloudy beach walk with the handsome fella” from St. Augustine, Florida.
While there, they went on a “blue water” adventure and even witnessed a couple of dolphins break the surface nearby.
Now that we’ve seen how the soap stars spent their holiday, we’d love to hear what kept you busy so feel free to share your own adventures in the comment section.
