General Hospital Vet Shares a One Life to Live Throwback That Was More Than a Decade in the Making
A daytime moment that “brought back so many memories.”
One Llanview family One Life to Live fans will never forget is the Mannings and Starr’s former portrayer Kristen Alderson was recently reminded of a scene she and her castmates filmed 11 years ago. Along with a few behind-the-scenes photos from the ABC studios, the actress, who went on to cross her character over to General Hospital in 2012 and also created the role of Kiki, shared, “One Life to Live throwback!”
A Facebook memory had popped up that featured “some fun behind-the-scenes pictures” of the actors that Alderson had taken that day — 11 years ago — “where the real Todd [Roger Howarth] snuck into Sam’s birthday as Spider-Man.”
More: Josh Swickard (Chase) celebrates real-life leading lady
The first photo, which she titled “The Mannings,” was a cute shot of legs intertwined that belonged to Alderson, Andrew Trischitta (Jack) and Kelley Missal (Danielle), followed by a few more spidey-themed pics from the day.
Trischitta jumped into the comments with excitement and shared, “Oh my! This brought back so many memories. I remember eating lots of Spider-Man-themed cake,” to which Alderson replied, “Oh snap that’s right! You really went for it.”
More: View General Hospital alum’s son’s life in pictures
Fans also recalled the fun episode… Alexa Bruzio couldn’t believe it had been 11 years and stated, “Where did the time go,” while Gabrielle Mast commented, “Literally just watched this on YouTube. I still can’t get over the fact One Life to Live is gone forever.”
And you can relive a moment from that day when Todd revealed himself to little Sam, who gasped, “It’s you!”
While you’re here, take a look at some of the Mannings in our One Life to Live then and now photo gallery below.
Video: cataz2626/YouTube
<p>Though we always regarded it as hyperbole when the residents of Llanview called <em>One Life to Live</em>’s Dorian Lord a witch, it <em>does</em> appear that her enchanting portrayer knows the spell for remaining forever stunning. Hmm…</p>
<p>Hair today, gone tomorrow. It’s a cleaner-cut but no less handsome version of the Emmy winner who played Todd Manning that now brings to life Austin Gatlin-Holt, the newest member of the Quartermaine family on <em>General Hospital.</em></p>
<p>Bing Crosby’s “You Must Have Been a Beautiful Baby” might as well have been written for Starr Manning’s real-life alter ego, who landed her pivotal part when she was just 6 years old and played it from 1998-2015 (along the way crossing over to <em>General Hospital</em>, where she eventually originated the role of Kiki Jerome).</p>
<p>Megan Gordon and Jake Harrison’s love outlived… well, sadly, Megan. But at least the actors who made us swoon during the supercouple’s doomed early-’90s romance are still looking as vivacious as ever. Where <em>are</em> their Dorian Gray portraits, anyway?</p>
<p>The saying is “older and wiser,” but we’ll be damned if the actress who gave Nora Buchanan her quick wit and radiant smile isn’t turning the phrase so far that it’s become “older and lovelier.” We should all be so lucky as to age this gorgeously.</p>
<p>No matter the decade in which the photo was taken, Bo Buchanan’s portrayer still has that trademark twinkle in his eye. And admit it — it’s hard, isn’t it, to look at these pictures of his infectious smile and resist the urge to crack one of your own!</p>
<p>“Mad about you” took on a whole new meaning when the onetime Miss Maryland USA took federal agent Alex Olanov right off the rails in her pursuit of her estranged beau. Er, Bo. Well, both, technically. Bo was the beau, you’ll recall, over whom the future Mob moll lost her marbles.</p>
<p>After playing poet Patrick Thornhart, the soap-hopper went on to appear on <em>Port Charles</em>, <em>All My Children</em> and now <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> (as Ridge Forrester). But he remains true to the real-life leading lady whom he met when he was tapped as a love interest for her Marty Saybrooke.</p>
<p>Just 8 years old when she joined the cast of <em>One Life to Live</em>, the charismatic child star grew up before our eyes — and along the way blossomed into a striking young woman — as Clint and Viki Buchanan’s headstrong daughter, Jessica.</p>
<p>Mustache or no mustache, the soap vet who played Hank “The Cannon” Gannon still carries himself with a gravitas that turns heads when he enters a room. Probably when he leaves a room, too, but we haven’t checked that to be sure.</p>
<p>They made the cutest of couples as <em>One Life to Live</em>’s Evangeline Williamson and Cristian Vega — but only <em>on</em> screen. Behind the scenes, the hunk wasn’t falling for the <em>Hamilton</em> Tony winner and <em>Girls5eva</em> scene stealer but a certain <em>other</em> co-star…</p>
<p>Adriana Cramer’s portrayer — Melissa Gallo prior to her marriage — probably wouldn’t have looked so pouty way back when if she’d known that she was going to end up raising a family with her hunky co-star and headlining a hit primetime sitcom (<em>Brooklyn Nine-Nine</em>).</p>
<p>Yeah, go ahead and put on your glasses. All you’re going to discover is that the actor who made Max Holden such an irresistible devil is as attractive now as he was when he made his daytime debut. And as an added bonus, that mullet-adjacent hairdo is a thing of the past. Mind you, the way that time has stopped for him is nothing compared to the way that it has for his better half…</p>
<p>We wouldn’t lie to you. These pictures of the soap vet who replaced Mia Korf as impetuous Blair Cramer were taken decades apart, not mere minutes. It just so happens that the actress, more recently Eve Donovan on <em>Days of Our Lives</em>, only grows more beautiful as time goes by.</p>
<p>Keri Reynolds and Antonio Vega may not have had the kind of relationship that stands the test of time, but their portrayers sure do. The former Llanview denizens and primetime mainstays have been married since 2007 and now have twins together.</p>
<p>The Hollywood legend has received enough accolades to throw her own award show. But to those of us who were glued to <em>One Life to Live</em> in the heyday of Love in the Afternoon, she’ll always be most vividly remembered as Karen Wolek, the respectable married lady whose courtroom confession that she’d turned tricks won her portrayer a Daytime Emmy.</p>
<p>Somewhere between his big break as teenage dream Joey Buchanan and his primetime successes on <em>Castle</em> and <em>The Rookie</em>, the rising star went from boy-next-door adorable to leading-man handsome. Kinda makes you wonder how dashing he’s going to go on to get, doesn’t it? The mind boggles!</p>
<p>Though Dorian’s niece Kelly Cramer was initially a wild-maned pot-stirrer, her look calmed down considerably once the powers that be realized that the future Emmy winner playing her didn’t need gimmicks to hold anyone’s attention. By the time <em>The Young and the Restless</em> tapped her as its Phyllis Summers recast, <em>everyone</em> knew that Tognoni could focus eyeballs with nothing more than a pointed gaze.</p>
<p>She’s come a long way from the youngster that <em>One Life to Live</em> chose back in 1978 to play Victoria Lord’s eventual half sister (and frequent headache), Tina Clayton. Yet Evans is to this day such an effervescent presence on screen that even champagne looks upon her with envy. Oh, and don’t freak because Viki’s included here, too. As <em>if</em> we wouldn’t give an individual slide to…</p>
<p>When we think of <em>One Life to Live</em>, let’s be real, it’s the six-time Emmy winner’s alter ego — or should we say alter <em>egos</em>? — who lived that life. And somehow, even all these eons later, Slezak carries herself with a poise that almost <em>demands</em> she be given a whole other award for admirable presence. If not #lifegoals, certainly #OneLifeGoals.</p>
Previous in NewsOn the Anniversary of His Passing, We Look Back at the Too-Short Life and Remarkable Career of the General Hospital Scene Stealer Who Died by Suicide at Just 52 Years Old
Next in NewsRead How General Hospital’s Josh Swickard Celebrates the Real-Life Leading Lady Who Makes Him Such a ‘Lucky Guy’