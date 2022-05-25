Credit: ABC

The problem isn’t the sort you might expect, either.

Like many a General Hospital viewer, we fell fast for the idea of Brook Lynn and Chase as a couple. Amanda Setton and Josh Swickard sparkle together like you’d expect them to get pulled out every Fourth of July. So it pains us to say that…

Sigh. There’s trouble headed their way.

Right now, we’re kinda putting up with Brook Lynn whining about music producer Linc owning her songs because we so like her and Chase as a pair. We can’t do it for long, though. The story holds as much water as a colander.

First of all, BLQ is rich, so it’s not like she’s worried about making the rent or paying for health insurance like the rest of us. Second, she could just write new songs. Her argument that it’s not that easy doesn’t exactly make her sound committed or talented. Can you imagine Diane Warren or Carole King saying, “But I don’t wanna write any more songs”? Third, there’s a much more interesting — and Quartermaniacal — story that the soap could be playing with her.

Credit: ABC

Why isn’t Brook Lynn now running mom Lois and Brenda’s old record company, L&B? She’s a Quartermaine, for Pete’s sake. Business is in her blood. Were she to give L&B a spin, suddenly, there might be something more to Brook Lynn and Chase than, “Gee, aren’t they cute together!” (And they are — very.) He’d have to figure out how and if he fits into the schedule of a busy exec, and she’d have to come up with a plan to balance her love life with her work life.

She’d also have to — novel idea — work.

As an added bonus, an L&B 2.0 plot would allow General Hospital to take advantage of some of the musical talent among its cast. In case you somehow missed it, Sonya Eddy (Epiphany) has pipes! And what record exec wouldn’t immediately sign Cameron? William Lipton has the voice of an angel — and a face that was made to be on the cover of every teen magazine in existence.

While you debate whether L&B would be TNT, climb the Quartermaine family tree via the below photo gallery that reveals who’s who and how they’re related.

Video: YouTube/General Hospital