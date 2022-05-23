Credit: Priscilla Grant/Courtesy of the Everett Collection

The actor’s back to doing what he does best.

General Hospital alum Tyler Christopher opened up not that long ago with Maurice Benard about a myriad of heartbreaking truths, including how his drinking derailed his daytime career. After leaving Port Charles and Nikolas Cassadine behind, he’d moved over to Days of Our Lives to tackle the prime legacy character of Stefan DiMera, only to lose it, he realized, to alcohol.

Since then, the actor’s turned his life around, and while he’s acknowledged that the daytime “ship has sailed” for now, Christopher has gotten back to acting, filming the yet-to-be-released film Murder, Anyone? and 2022’s sci-fi thriller Moon Crash.

Now, he’s once again back to doing what he loves with another daytime alum, McKenzie Westmore! The actress got her soap opera start playing Sheridan Crane on Passions for the show’s entire nine-year duration, then moved over to All My Children to play Dr. Riley Sinclair. If anyone knows what it’s like to survive the rigors of the soap world, it’s her!

So, when she tweeted out a photo of the two of them together, writing, “It’s getting heated on set with Tyler Christopher,” we couldn’t help but get excited.

Of course, she also added, “watch out for what’s to come.” Naturally, we’re now dying to know what’s to come!

It’s getting heated on set with @Tyler2929 🚨 watch out for what’s to come… pic.twitter.com/kym5I3F7Mt — McKenzie Westmore (@mckenziewestmor) May 23, 2022

Finding out what, exactly, they are working on, though, isn’t that easy. However, Westmore did recently share that she was, “Excited to be working on a new show with actor Grant Bowler.”

But even if they are one and the same project, she remained mum on what that show was when eager fans tried asking. For now, we guess we’ll just have to wait and see what happens!

Excited to be working on a new show with @GrantBowler pic.twitter.com/VbHpcHDCFz — McKenzie Westmore (@mckenziewestmor) May 19, 2022

We certainly wish Christopher and Westmore all the best on whatever their filming together, and even though they’ve moved on to other projects, that doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll never see them in daytime again!

