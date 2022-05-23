General Hospital Preview: At Nina’s Visitation Hearing Things Turn Physical Between [Spoiler]
Court is in session, but will Nina get the results she’s hoping for?
In the preview for General Hospital for the week of May 23 – 27 things get heated in court. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.
The visitation hearing for Wiley gets underway as Nina is sworn in and swears to tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth. As promised, Sonny is there and casts a glare in Michael’s direction. Though Nina has sworn not to let Scott call him to the stand, after Michael made it clear he wants nothing from his father, Sonny has decided to testify on Nina’s behalf. He also feels, that as the victim of Nina’s lies, he should finally tell his side of the story. But will he go through with it? And how will it affect his already fragile relationship with Michael?
During the hearing, Michael and Willow put up a united front holding hands, and Carly’s expression changes from throwing daggers with her eyes to utter shock. Has the judge found in favor of Nina? Or could she have finally received the DNA results on Willow and Nina?
And what Nina says or does clearly hits a nerve with Willow. As Nina, on the phone, tries to walk out of the courtroom, Willow stops her. She grabs Nina and tells her she’s not going anywhere as Nina is left speechless.
Read our General Hospital spoilers to find out who has to chaperone things between Nikolas and Ava.
Also, be sure to check out soap stars’ new looks by browsing through the gallery below.
Video: General Hospital/Facebook