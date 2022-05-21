General Hospital’s Kristina Wagner Says a ‘Bittersweet Farewell’ to a Place That’s Near and Dear to Her Heart
“We’ll miss you so much… ”
It was time for Kristina Wagner to say goodbye on May 20. So she took to Instagram, sharing a beautiful photo with sons Peter and Harrison (see it here) and “a bittersweet farewell to the place we called Wagner Ranch for 25 years.
“The prickly beauty of the high desert and a landscape surrounded by national forests always reminded us that there is peace when you are willing to look for it,” she continued. “Oh ranch, it’s time to part. We’ll miss you so much with our heartwarming memories.”
But even as the General Hospital leading lady predicted some separation anxiety, she managed to remain upbeat and optimistic. “We know that there are many opportunities for joy ahead,” she said.
If nothing else, she seems to have in store a boffo General Hospital storyline, considering the huge, honking hints that the show recently dropped that her beloved character might somehow be the mother of psycho Ryan Chamberlain’s hellspawn, Esme. If Felicia thought that Maxie had been a handful, whoo boy, Esme is gonna be a whole other ballgame — and with a much scarier Daddy Dearest to boot!
Wagner also has to look forward lots more quality time with friends like Finola Hughes (Anna). Is there anything like being with someone who can leave you “laughing so hard, you don’t even recognize your own distorted face?” (See what she means here.)
