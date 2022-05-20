General Hospital’s Marcus Coloma Reveals Why He’s Still Single
When it comes to dating, we all have our preferences…
And so does General Hospital’s Marcus Coloma (Nikolas), who took some time out to play a funny game and shared the results with his followers as to why he’s still single. The actor posted a video on Instagram and stated, “Wow… technology.”
What does he mean exactly? “All right,” he began. “Let’s check it out…”
In the video, Coloma exhaled as viewers noticed a pink box on top of his head containing the words, “I am single because…” As a list of various reasons flashed across the box, it stopped at “I can’t date pizza,” to which he weighed in, “That’s so weird… I did have pizza and it did have pineapple on it… pineapple and pepperoni. I’m kind of over it, honestly, I think I’m going to switch it up.”
Next, it stopped at “I am friend-zoned.” He repeated the word, “friend-zoned,” then laughed and decided, “That’s so true, I am friend-zoned… this thing really works.”
The ABC soap star decided to try his hand at the game one more time, to which he stated, “This is the actual reason I’m sure…”
So, what was the last reason to appear? The game stopped at “I take relationships seriously,” and Coloma screamed in agreement, “It’s perfect!”
Just for fun, other reasons that scanned across the screen included, “I’m too picky, haven’t found someone who deserves me, my bed is my bea, I can’t date my best friend and no one believes that I’m single — just to name a few!
