As the Emmy winner was leaving Guiding Light, a castmate made the loveliest lasting impression.

Over her years in daytime, Cynthia Watros has had approximately a zillion co-stars. Many of them, she worked closely with. For instance, Robert Newman (Ashland, The Young and the Restless) and Kim Zimmer, with whom she made up the popular Annie/Josh/Reva triangle on Guiding Light. Or Billy Miller (ex-Drew, General Hospital), with whom she threw sparks while they were playing The Young and the Restless’ Billy and Kelly.

But there have been some castmates that the General Hospital leading lady didn’t get to play opposite so often. And one in particular, Nina’s portrayer remembers with especially great fondness. “You know who did the sweetest thing for me? I don’t think she knows that this is in my mind always, always, but when I left Guiding Light, there wasn’t a lot of hoopla about it,” Watros tells Soap Opera Digest. “In my young mind, I never thought I was well-liked on that show. When you’re younger, you just think, ‘I don’t think people like me.’

“And one of my last days there, there were flowers in my dressing room,” she continues. “This person I’m going to say [they were from], we never talked a whole lot, but I always loved the way she was in real life; she was never gossipy and she was such a class act.”

The co-star? Maeve Kinkead, who played Vanessa and is regarded for a reason as one of the most gracious people ever to work in daytime. “There was a card that said, ‘You are amazing and you will be missed and I hope nothing but great things for you,'” Watros says. “It brings me to tears now because it was such a classy thing to do, especially for somebody thinking, ‘Nobody likes me, nobody’s going to miss me.’ I would love to sit with her and tell her how much that meant to me.”

