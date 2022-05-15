Credit: ABC, Jill Johnson/ABC

The duo also give a whole new meaning to the saying “Can it!”

Promoting their Zoom event this weekend, General Hospital castmates Parry Shen and Kelly Thiebaud shared to Instagram a video of themselves communicating behind the scenes at the soap with two cans connected by a string — you know, the ultimate in old-school. And we knew that Brad and Britt’s portrayers could be funny together, but this [bleep] took it to an altogether different level. They basically performed their own version of “Who’s on first?” (See what we mean in the video below.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parry Shen (@parryshen)

But the good time didn’t stop rolling when the camera did. Among the responses to the post that Shen said was “just a snippet of the hijinks you can expect when Kelly and I have our very first event together” was one from the singular sensation that is Maura West. “Stop messing around in my dressing room,” said Ava’s portrayer with a laugh.

Whoops. “We are so busted!” chuckled Shen. Then and only then, ironically, did Thiebaud — displaying the kind of comic timing that’s pretty tough to pull off in comments! — seem to “get” when to say “over.” (You’ll understand why that was so hilarious after you watch the video.)

“I just love you and Kelly,” one viewer chimed in. “Thank you for always making me smile and laugh.”

