Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI, Orlando Garcia/JPI

You can always count on the ill-fated mobster’s portrayer to show us a good time on social media.

As word spread that General Hospital had cast One Life to Live alum Josh Kelly (Cutter) in a hush-hush role, fans did what we always do: We began trying to guess who the secret character is. You already know who we think Kelly will be playing. (Read why we’re so sure about our speculation here.) But General Hospital vet William deVry jokingly offered up a different idea: “The return of Julian Jerome!” he tweeted.

The actor, who played the hunkier half of “Julexis” from 2013-20, was only kidding around. Some of his followers took him seriously, though, declaring that deVry was Julian — or at least he was the Julian that they wanted in Port Charles. In on deVry’s joke, one fan cracked that “there’s only one Julian! I wish I could remember that actor’s name, though… ”

“Jason somebody… ” deVry replied, playing along and tagging his predecessor in the role. “Culp?”

Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Shenanigans aside, if General Hospital did want to resurrect Julian, it would probably need to recast. Ahead of deVry’s exit from the ABC soap, he made his position clear: “If I go, I go. No return.

“That’s a promise,” he added.

The alum of All My Children and The Bold and the Beautiful also told the Toronto Sun that “once I sell the house and leave the U.S. and get set up in Canada, I’m committed to a primetime existence.”

On your way to the comments to reveal your guess as to Kelly’s role, stop off at the below photo gallery, which shines a spotlight on fan favorites daytime most definitely needs back.