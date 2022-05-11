Christmas Comes Early for General Hospital’s Cameron Mathison and His New Leading Lady
The ABC soap star thinks fans are “going to love” what’s ahead this holiday season.
Earlier this month we announced that General Hospital’s Cameron Mathison (Drew) was getting ready to film a new holiday movie that will be part of GAC Family’s annual Great American Christmas special and now the actor has given his followers a sneak peek from the snowy set with his leading lady.
Smiling for the camera, with Jill Wagner by his side, Mathison shared, “Christmas wonderland up here in Canada. This is such a sweet movie! I think you’re going to love it.”
Prior to that, he posted a shot with his co-star from North Bay, Ontario while “trying to keep up with [her] in the gym.”
And she delivered her own workout update to fans with several photos of her “workout buddy killing it with the 90 pound [weights],” which resulted in Wagner playfully calling Mathison a “showoff.”
In Soaps.com’s interview with the ABC soap star, Mathison talked about his previous GAC Family holiday movie, which he starred opposite 90210’s Jennie Garth, and even shared some of his own holiday traditions, as well as what his magical recipe for making the perfect Christmas movie is — plus, find out just how tall the tree is out front of his house that he decorates… and you won’t want to miss who crashes the interview in the clip below.
Stay tuned for the movie’s release date and learn more about Mathison and Wagner’s characters and what brings them together during a winter wonderland event.
