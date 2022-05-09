General Hospital Preview: Laura Is Stunned When [Spoiler] Attacks Nikolas — Plus, Carly Lashes Out at Valentin
Some relationships are starting to blossom, while others are ready to crash and burn.
In the preview for General Hospital for the week of May 9 – 13, Carly blames Valentin for the current situation. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.
Spring is in the air, and so is love. Carly is shown smiling at Drew, while Sam and Dante enjoy time with one another. The announcer teases that as some relationships start to blossom, others are ready to crash and burn. TJ is shown glaring at Curtis, who no doubt has confessed to why Marshall really left town. Then we see Esme spying on Spencer who is clearly up to something. Is she onto the fact that he’s playing her in order to prove Trina’s innocence?
On Friday, Valentin asked Carly to make a truce with Nina and end this feud over Wiley once and for all. Well, Carly clearly doesn’t like that idea and tells Valentin if anyone is responsible for this situation it’s him! She must be referring to Valentin leading Nina on to believe Sasha was her long-lost daughter.
Finally, Laura looks on in horror as Nikolas puts his hand on Sonny’s shoulder, only for Sonny to twist his arm and yell, “Never put your hand on my shoulder!” What has Sonny so up in arms against Nikolas?
Video: General Hospital/YouTube