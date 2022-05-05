Credit: ABC

Get ready to see the ABC soap star shine once again.

It’s only May and fans of General Hospital’s Cameron Mathison (Drew) already have something to look forward to come this holiday season. Our sister site, Deadline, is reporting that the ABC soap star will appear opposite fan-favorite actress Jill Wagner in GAC Family’s seasonal premiere The Christmas Farm.

Production for the movie, which will air during the network’s annual Great American Christmas special, began on Wednesday, May 4, and will follow a rising New York City marketing executive named Janie (Wagner), who heads back to her hometown, Woodland Falls, following the passing of her great-uncle Randall. However, she has no idea that Randall left her the family homestead — her childhood home.

Torn over what to do with her inheritance, Janie plans to carry out her uncle’s last request to host and organize Woodland Falls’ yearly Winter Wonderland — but is stunned to learn that Randall also arranged to have his farmhand Dylan (Mathison) help Janie.

Preparing for the Winter Wonderland isn’t Janie’s only issue… her emotions remind her that living life in a more authentic, meaningful way is just what she’s missing — but what will that mean for her relationship and the boyfriend waiting for her back in Manhattan?

Wagner posted a video and shared, “I’m excited to work alongside my buddy Cameron Mathison! These sweet little Christmas stories are what my precious grandmother loved the most and I will continue to do them as long as I can in her honor.”

Stay tuned for the movie’s airdate and mark your calendars now for GAC Family’s Great American Christmas, which kicks off on Friday, October 28 — plus, the network will begin airing encores of 2021’s Christmas movies on Saturdays in May and June!

