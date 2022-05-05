Ahead of His General Hospital Debut, Maurice Benard Weighs In On the Newcomer Who’s Poised to ‘Replace’ Jason
The news is good: The daytime rookie’s got it going on, according to the Emmy winner.
As his Friday, May 6, General Hospital debut drew near, Evan Hofer was, to put it mildly, psyched. “So excited for Dex’s journey to begin,” he Instagrammed.
But, though the actor has amassed a mile-long list of credits, ranging from Disney’s Kickin’ It to Fox’s Lethal Weapon, he still had to be feeling some pressure. He was, after all, entering Port Charles as a newcomer looking for a job from the soap’s resident godfather, Sonny. And we all know what position has been unfilled since his hired gun/BFF Jason was killed off (for a second time).
Those are tiny black T-shirts big shoes to fill.
Credit: ABC screenshot
But viewers can take heart in knowing that Hofer has what it takes to not only fit in on the canvas, stand out. Ahead of his debut, the estimable Maurice Benard tweeted his approval, telling his followers, “This guy is on the money.”
This guy is on the money🎭 https://t.co/Hl6ihJKwct
— Maurice Benard (@MauriceBenard) May 1, 2022
A quick scroll through the daytime newbie’s Instagram feed also reveals that, should Dex inherit Stone Cold’s trademark wardrobe — T-shirt and leather jacket — he’ll have less than zero trouble rocking it.
Since being fired from General Hospital for refusing to comply with the show’s vaccine mandate, Jason’s former portrayer Steve Burton has joined the cast of Peacock’s Days of Our Lives spinoff, Beyond Salem, and announced that he’s separated from his wife. (Read that full story here.)
