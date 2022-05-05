GENERAL HOSPITAL - ABC's "General Hospital" stars Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait and Inga Cadranel as Harmony Miller. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)
Credit: ABC

“Farewell, Harmony,” said Inga Cadranel. “It was nice knowing you.”

“That’s it!” Instagrammed Inga Cadranel as General Hospital killed off Harmony on May 4. “That’s all she wrote. I want to say thank you [to the show’s] fans — you guys are amazing.

“You stuck with this crazy character who did a lot of bad things,” she continued. “You saw through to her pain, and I am honored to have stepped onto the General Hospital stage and into Hollywood history. So much fun. So much love for you all. I see you. I thank you.”

Nevertheless, the actress’ stay in Port Charles, which began back in 2019, was at an end. “The lights have officially gone out in Harmony’s dressing room.” In a separate post, she marveled at “what a wild ride” it had been “playing this broken woman who only wanted love”… but wound up killing two people and planning to off a couple more before Sasha turned her into a speedbump.

“I say farewell, Harmony,” she concluded. “It was nice knowing you.”

 

In response, on-screen “daughter” Katelyn MacMullen (Willow) tried to express her feelings about her departing castmate. “You are such an amazing actor, scene partner and human,” she told Cadranel. “Harmony forever.”

Drop a comment with your thoughts on Harmony's exit