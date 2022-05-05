As General Hospital’s Katelyn MacMullen Bids a Bittersweet Goodbye to Her On-Screen ‘Mom,’ Check Out the Newly Updated List of Actors Hitting the Exit
“Farewell, Harmony,” said Inga Cadranel. “It was nice knowing you.”
“That’s it!” Instagrammed Inga Cadranel as General Hospital killed off Harmony on May 4. “That’s all she wrote. I want to say thank you [to the show’s] fans — you guys are amazing.
“You stuck with this crazy character who did a lot of bad things,” she continued. “You saw through to her pain, and I am honored to have stepped onto the General Hospital stage and into Hollywood history. So much fun. So much love for you all. I see you. I thank you.”
Nevertheless, the actress’ stay in Port Charles, which began back in 2019, was at an end. “The lights have officially gone out in Harmony’s dressing room.” In a separate post, she marveled at “what a wild ride” it had been “playing this broken woman who only wanted love”… but wound up killing two people and planning to off a couple more before Sasha turned her into a speedbump.
“I say farewell, Harmony,” she concluded. “It was nice knowing you.”
In response, on-screen “daughter” Katelyn MacMullen (Willow) tried to express her feelings about her departing castmate. “You are such an amazing actor, scene partner and human,” she told Cadranel. “Harmony forever.”
Drop a comment with your thoughts on Harmony’s exit and check out the newly updated list below of actors passing through the revolving door at General Hospital.