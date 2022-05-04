General Hospital Alum Steve Burton Announces Split From Wife of 23 Years, Shares Personal Details
“I wanted to clear something up… “
Only days after word began to spread that General Hospital alum Steve Burton (ex-Jason) will be appearing on the Days of Our Lives spinoff Beyond Salem, the actor shared news of a far more personal nature. After nearly a quarter-century of marriage, he and wife Sheree have hit a rough patch.
“I wanted to clear something up,” he said in a straight-forward Instagram story. “Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced that she is expecting her fourth child. The child is not mine.”
Despite this news, Burton went on to say that he and his estranged wife were “still co-parenting our three beautiful children. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve.”
Burton’s statement was apparently in response to a since-deleted Instagram post in which Sheree posed with her hands over her stomach and declared, “Life sure is full of surprises!” Followers instantly deduced that this was her way of announcing her pregnancy.
Burton and the former Sheree Gustin tied the knot in January of 1999, and have since had three children together: Daughters Brooklyn and Makena and son Jack.
Although best known for his General Hospital stint, Burton has also appeared on The Young and the Restless as Nikki’s long-forgotten son, Dylan. His first daytime role was on Days of Our Lives, where he played Harris Michaels back in 1988. Last year, he was fired by General Hospital after refusing to comply with a vaccine mandate put in place by ABC and its parent company, Disney. The character of Jason was “killed” via a tunnel collapse. But as no body was found, the door was clearly left open for Jason to return from the “dead” as he had five years earlier.
