The Force is definitely with Violet!

Buckle your seatbelts, folks, as General Hospital celebrates a very special day as only they could! And the good news is, it doesn’t take place long, long ago in a galaxy far, far away! It does, though, entail plenty of conflict and drama, but more importantly, it showcases what may be the cutest Jedi (at least, we hope she’s not a Sith!) in training that we’ve ever seen!

“May the 4th be with you,” General Hospital‘s official Instagram account posted, celebrating the unofficial Star Wars holiday by showing Jophielle Love (Violet) showing off her lightsaber stance with Amanda Setton (Brook Lynn) and Josh Swickard (Chase). “The dark side wouldn’t stand a chance against Violet.”

Violet, of course, isn’t the only one on the show celebrating the day, but we’re pretty sure she’s the only one who gets a lightsaber the same color as her name!

“If only we knew someone who could train her in the ways of the Force,” the show’s post continued, tagging the master Jedi, Luke Skywalker — or as he’s known these days in our galaxy, Mark Hamill! After all, he got his start playing nurse Jessie Brewer’s nephew, Kent, years ago in Port Charles!

It may be a fun fact lost to all but the most die-hard of General Hospital fans, but not everyone has forgotten! Variety reported that JJ Abrams, director and executive producer of the most recent Star Wars trilogy, joked about Hamill’s past a few years back when he presented the actor with the Oscar Wilde Award.

“Who among us can forget how Kent, along with his sister Carol Murray, were forced to live with their aunt after the death of their father,” Abrams asked. “Just four years later, the nation was thrown into collective confusion when Kent was seen holding a lightsaber. Yes, we loved Mark in Star Wars; he was incredible, he and his sister Princess Leia. But the truth is, all we could think was, ‘What about your real sister Carol Murray?’ Mark apparently made a few more Star Wars movies, but never returned to General Hospital, or as many of us call it, ‘Gen Ho.’”

Well, there’s no time like the present to return! Violet’s not going to learn how to use that lightsaber on her own. General Hospital and Star Wars are both a part of the Disney tent these days, so we’re sure Luke could slip into Port Charles disguised as Kent and begin her training!

Hey, geeky fans can dream, right?

