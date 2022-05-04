Credit: ABC

There’s disliking a storyline, and then there’s just being nasty.

It might be the understatement of the millennium to say that General Hospital fans are split over the pairing of Sonny and Nina. Some love the couple and the way working opposite Cynthia Watros’ character lets Maurice Benard show a different side of Sonny. Others loathe “Sona” and rue the day that the ABC soap broke up the don and Laura Wright’s Carly — and they aren’t shy about expressing themselves.

One viewer was so disgruntled as to send Benard a tweet suggesting that Sonny should’ve just died in that fire at the Tan-O. The actor took the dig in stride but, knowing that others would not, issued a warning. “Oh boy, you better take that back before my fans get upset,” he wrote back.

The Emmy winner also took a moment to point out that the end of “Carson” did not mean the end of his commitment to killing it on the soundstage every day. “Just because I’m not with the one you want, does it mean I’m not busting my butt trying to do the best work of my life. But I still” love you, his blowing-kiss emoji suggested.

Oh boy you better take that back before my fans get upset🙀🙀🙀🙀🙀🙀🙀🙀🙀🙀🙀 just because I’m not with the one you want does it mean I’m not busting my butt trying to do the best work of my life. But I still 😘 — Maurice Benard (@MauriceBenard) May 4, 2022

Happily, in recent days, Benard has also been able to fill his social media with sweeter content, like a certain dance party that he had with his adorable grandbaby. (Watch them in action here.)

