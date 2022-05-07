Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

We’ve all likely been there when getting ready for a night out on the town.

Monday, May 2, marked the opening of the Met Gala 2022, which has been referred to as “fashion’s biggest night out,” and this year’s theme was “Gilded Glamor and White Tie.” The annual event sparked a memory for General Hospital’s Finola Hughes (Anna), who shared a throwback photo from a time when she was invited to and attended the event.

Arriving on the red carpet in a white strapless dress with a black wrap loosely hanging on her lower shoulders, accented with a white purse and sandals, Hughes recalled, “That one time I was invited to Met Gala by the lovely Joanna Coles, [a producer for the American drama-comedy The Bold Type], and I didn’t read the invite until I was in the taxi going there.”

So, what was the Gala’s theme at that time? As Hughes explained, the invitation instructed guests to dress as “Greek Gods or something.” She was the first to admit that she “missed it by a mile” and described her expression in the photo as “pure imposter syndrome.” Nonetheless, “It was still lovely though!”

Yes, she looked lovely indeed — no matter what the invitation called for!

For those who aren’t familiar with the Met Gala, it’s a fundraising benefit for New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, where stars, young creatives and industry paragons arrive in costume to view the exhibitions and celebrate the cause.

With the Daytime Emmys upon us, we’ll get to see our faves arriving for the big event. One that we’ll be watching for, aside from Hughes, of course, is former General Hospital star Michelle Stafford (ex-Nina), who’s been known to rock some great fashions on the red carpet.

