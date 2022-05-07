Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

This just proves how well she knows her boyfriend.

General Hospital’s Nicholas Alexander Chavez (Spencer) had a hilarious reaction to a “Nicholas Starter Pack” collage that his girlfriend put together for him. “How dare my girlfriend make something so accurate,” the ABC fave shared, along with a photo that Callie made of his favorite things, which included his preferred choice of car, series, movie, snacks, drink, game and color.

How dare my girlfriend make something so accurate… pic.twitter.com/AP7AxzeefD — Nicholas Alexander Chavez (@nicholasachavez) April 29, 2022

The fact that Callie knows him so well only proves how good they are together.

In February, Chavez sent Callie a special Valentine’s Day message, along with a series of super sweet photos, letting her know how “very happy” she makes him and “how lucky” he is to be in her life and for him to have her in his. “Thanks for being all you are. Looking forward to many more acai bowls and exhausting hikes with you, Cals.”

And just last month, he posted another photo to explain, “Callie and I climbed up a really tall waterfall yesterday and I didn’t even freak out,” then teased, “And half of that is true.”

Chavez’s humorous nature was apparent in a recent post as well containing a throwback pic from his childhood. “My mom sent me this picture from when I was 8. Just want you to know I’ve always been jacked… who wants two tickets to the gun show?”

His castmate Kathleen Gati (Obrecht) jumped into the comments and teased, “And you seemed like such a sweet guy! Gulp!”

It’s all in fun!

