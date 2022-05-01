Credit: ABC

The best things come in small packages.

There are many daytime stars who frequently share photos of their pets, which we can’t get enough of, but a recent picture posted by General Hospital’s Eden McCoy (Josslyn) stopped us dead in our social media scrolling tracks! And when you have a peek as well, you’ll understand exactly why…

Holding a tiny little kitten up to her cheek, the ABC soap fave captioned the totally adorable pic by saying, “I’m freaking out.” As we looked through the rest of the photos, we knew, as did some of her followers, that we would have been freaking out too — in a good way!

McCoy’s teeny-tiny furry friend was so small that it fit in the palm of her hand, as you’ll see in the second shot — and all of the way through to the eighth one. Everything from her staring into the cute kitty’s eyes, to watching it curled up asleep in a petite furry ball, to snuggles… each photo is enough to melt your heart.

McCoy’s castmate Nicholas Alexander Chavez (Spencer) commented, “I was worried you might eat the cat in the third slide,” due to her “freaking out” over the little one. William deVry (ex-Julian) stated, “Palm! OMG,” while The Young and the Restless alum Madison Thompson (ex-Jordan) said, “Gimme.”

Oh, what we wouldn’t give to hold that little bugger ourselves!

