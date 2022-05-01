Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

On the anniversary of their first date, Peter’s former portrayer grew reflective.

It was five years ago on August 28 that future General Hospital castmates Laura Wright (Carly) and Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter) first went on a date that would forever change both of their lives. But it was actually back in the early 2000s that they had met. “I reminded her,” he Instagrammed this week, that “it was a show with a lighthouse where we first crossed paths all those years ago in magical NYC.”

The show was, of course, the much-missed Guiding Light, where she’d played Cassie and he, Sam. “So I impulsively pulled the car over on our trip last week to beautiful St. Augustine, Fla., just so we could grab a quick picture,” he said. “What I love is that the look on my face reminds me of the happiest pictures of my childhood when I first learned how beautifully innocent and pure life could be.

“That’s how I think about these last five years,” he added, “since we crossed paths again… have never left each other’s side.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wes Ramsey (@wes_ramsey)

With that, Ramsey concluded with a simple but profound expression of his gratitude. “Thank you,” he told his significant other, “for letting me take you out on the town and for creating this life with me.”

See how Wright marked the occasion here