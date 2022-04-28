Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

“I love our life.”

They say that a picture is worth a thousand words, but sometimes you can sum up what that photograph conveys with just one. In the case of the pic Laura Wright shared on April 28, the word would be “happiness.” Because it was snapped on the night that the General Hospital star’s life would forever be changed.

“Five years ago today,” read the caption, “you took my breath away. I love our life Wes Ramsey.” The hashtag which followed revealed exactly what the occasion was: #BestFirstDateEver.

Followers of the couple’s romance will recall that it was two days earlier, on April 26, that Ramsey — most recently General Hospital‘s ill-fated Peter — first summoned up the courage to ask for the blonde beauty’s number. This seemingly small but life-changing event was actually literally decades in the making, as the two had first met in the early 2000s when both were appearing on Guiding Light, where she played Cassie and he was Sam.

Flash-forward to 2017 and a Daytime Emmy part at which they reunited. As Ramsey would later write on Instagram, “What seemed to the outside world as a coincidence of circumstance — running into each other at a party… I knew instantly in that moment that my life as I knew it was shifting. When I use words like fate or destiny, I think of that night.”

Of course, their little family wouldn’t be complete without Kimba, their mini goldendoodle fur baby, explaining the final hashtag in her message: #KimbaToo. Now, join us in wishing the couple (and their pooch) a happy firstdatesary — if that’s not a word, it should be — and many more to come.

