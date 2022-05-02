Watch General Hospital’s Maurice Benard ‘Boogie Down’ With His Adorable Granddaughter — and Those Pants… What the… ?!?
This dancing duo will surely melt your heart.
We’ve seen General Hospital’s Maurice Benard (Sonny) having fun behind the scenes with his castmates, and even got a kick out of him participating in a dance off with his character’s onscreen sons, but one of the cutest videos he’s posted on his Instagram to date, was boogying down with his granddaughter TT.
In the video, with Stevie Wonder’s 1973 hit “Living for the City” playing in the background, Benard, wearing some snazzy Marvel lounge pants, playfully boxed with TT, who was sitting in a princess buggy, laughing as her grandpa snuck in a few oh-so gentle shots here and there.
However, the real fun began when TT got out of her buggy and started to “boogie down” with Benard, who shared, “Gotta tell you, it’s so much fun to watch TT boogie down.” With the two dancing their hearts out on TT’s play mat, our hearts melted while watching the sweet duo and we couldn’t help but laugh at how great Benard looked rockin’ out with those pants, to which he asked his fans, “Tell me how much you love my pants?”
More: Why Tristan Rogers was kicked out of England
Earlier this month, he posted another video with TT — one that had us laughing equally as much! Benard explained to TT why she could no longer go see the goats and though we understand his reasons for having to bring her inside, TT clearly didn’t — the sideward glance she gave her grandpa was absolutely hysterical! “Oh that face,” Benard’s castmate Finola Hughes (Anna) commented, “She’s gorgeous.”
She sure is!
If you’d like to see more of Benard’s family, you won’t want to miss a beautiful photo in our gallery below featuring soap stars and their real-life kids.