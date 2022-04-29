Credit: ABC/Courtesy of the Everett Collection (2), ABC (3)

No matter how long they’ve been gone, these folks are still very much recognizable!

Be honest now: Are you one of the people who enjoys stopping by your high school reunion to see who’s let themselves go over the years and who’s changed the most? Don’t worry, we aren’t judging! It’s a very human curiosity. After all, it helps to know that time comes for all of us — well, mostly all of us!

If you’re one of the folks who answered yes to the question above, though, we’ve got some bad news, because you won’t be able to do much of that with the stars of General Hospital! Why is that? We can’t be sure, of course, but we have a feeling there’s a soap gene out there that makes daytime stars age differently than the rest of us!

After all, there’s a reason that so many former General Hospital stars are still in show-business, from long-lasting musical careers to four decades — and counting! — of playing primetime hunks. We’ll just say “Have mercy!” because these folks are just as sexy as they were when they lit up our screens on a daily basis.

Credit: ABC/Courtesy of the Everett Collection

Of course, one of the biggest surprises is not just how many General Hospital stars made the jump to film and primetime, but how many have hopped across soaps!

Brandon Barash moved from Johnny Zacchara to Days of Our Lives‘ ill-fated Stefan and his lookalike, Jake. Sean Kanan found A.J. Quartermaine so enticing that he returned to the role 15 years after vacating it before settling back in as Bold & Beautiful‘s Deacon. And Judith Chapman’s devious Ginny Blake was but a prelude to Young & Restless‘ glamorous, conniving Gloria.

Luckily, we’re here to gather up all the photos we could find of General Hospital alums as they looked in their daytime heyday and as they look now. Look at it as a sort of “high school reunion” of our own as you marvel at just how little they’ve changed!

To check out our collection of then-and-now photos of your former General Hospital favorites, just click on the gallery below.