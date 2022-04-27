After an Emotional Day, Chad Duell’s General Hospital Family Reaches Out to Show Their Support
We can all use a hug sometimes.
The Corinthos family has been through the ringer lately over on General Hospital. Secrets, lies, betrayals, sons turning on their fathers, relationships shattered — all of that takes a toll! It’s not just the characters, though, who feel these things, but also the actors who have to deliver emotionally heavy performances day in and day out.
Chad Duell and Maurice Benard have been sharing especially fraught scenes as Michael and Sonny butt heads over their family’s implosion. When a fan posted a clip of Michael being “ruthless today” as he told Sonny off about why Carly filed for divorce, Benard chimed in with a mix of tongue-in-cheek annoyance and genuine pride.
“Chad’s taking no prisoners,” he responded. “As a character who plays my son, I want to tell him to go to hell, but as an actor, I want to hug him.”
You can usually count on some hilarious back-and-forth banter between the two actors as they take turns teasing each other, but instead, Duell responded with a heart and informed his TV dad that “I’ll take a hug.”
It didn’t take long after that for the actor’s on-screen mom to chime in as Laura Wright (Carly) responded that “I’ll hug you.”
And when Duell’s “sister” Eden McCoy (Josslyn) added her own heart and declared that she’d give him a hug too, fan ShyChipotle put it best as we all felt the love coming from “the family!”
The fans, of course, all offered their own versions of virtual hugs (though some are still ticked that Michael’s turned on his dad so vehemently), but as fan Andy Johnson put it, “It says a lot about the quality of the acting to make us (me) feel bad for the family relationships. You guys are great!”
We agree wholeheartedly. All the actors involved in this story has been knocking it out of the park and keeping us in our feels with nearly every scene!
Take a look at all of Michael and Sonny’s family ties in our photo album covering who’s who in the Corinthos clan.