Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

The real-life couple has some fun in the sun and shares a surprising encounter while at sea.

Last month General Hospital’s Laura Wright (Carly) shared photos from her and Wes Ramsey’s (ex-Peter) trip to the Indian Wells Masters tennis tournament in California and recently she gave fans a glimpse into their latest weekend getaway — this time from St. Augustine, Florida, where she encouraged those who haven’t been there to visit the “great town!”

Wright posted three photos, along with a video, on her Instagram highlighting their trip and thanked those who helped make a lifetime of memories. While sightseeing on a Bluewater Adventure tour, Wright and Ramsey, having fun in the sun, smiled for the camera and shared a photo of the beautiful scenery around them. However, it was the video that left onlookers amazed — and one shocked — by the sight of a mother dolphin and her calf breaking the water’s surface.

Prior to that, she shared a photo with Ramsey during a “cloudy beach walk with [her] handsome fella.”

While we enjoyed seeing the beautiful photos and that oh-so adorable shot of the dolphins, the cutest part of Wright’s post was the hashtag that assured their pup Kimba that they would be coming home soon.

More: Kirsten Storms and daughter Harper’s latest fun adventure

And for those who haven’t met Kimba yet, she’s the couple’s sweet goldendoodle — the one that they love so much!

Before you head out, take a look at our gallery below filled with photos that depict how Wright and Ramsey went from co-stars to soulmates.